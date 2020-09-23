Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Up 5.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.25 and last traded at $140.25. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.