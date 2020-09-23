Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 8,532,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,979,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

