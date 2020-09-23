Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,945. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

