Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

