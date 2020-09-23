Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
