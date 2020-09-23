CoinUs Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $180,174.07 and $107.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002074 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000381 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

