Color Platform Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $9,916.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,493.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.02068540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00718142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012879 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000552 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

