Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.55. Color Star Technology shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 121,584 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

