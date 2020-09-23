ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $183.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000610 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,337,260,648 coins and its circulating supply is 12,296,218,821 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

