Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

