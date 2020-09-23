Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.