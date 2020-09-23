Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $54.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.60 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $197.90 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,249.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $504.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

