Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Community West Bancshares and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.46 $7.96 million N/A N/A California BanCorp $53.33 million 1.71 $7.00 million N/A N/A

Community West Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California BanCorp.

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community West Bancshares and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 15.57% 9.28% 0.80% California BanCorp 8.38% 3.51% 0.34%

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has seven offices, including three banking offices in Lafayette, Fremont, and San Jose, as well as four loan production offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Sacramento. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.