Comparing Ashford (AINC) and The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.97 Ashford Competitors $1.59 billion $106.82 million 21.05

Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.59% -78.63% -12.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ashford and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Ashford’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

