Comparing B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) & ORBCOMM (OTCMKTS:ORBC)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B Communications and ORBCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.04 -$247.00 million N/A N/A ORBCOMM $272.01 million 1.02 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -15.43

ORBCOMM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Risk and Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for B Communications and ORBCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ORBCOMM 0 0 1 0 3.00

ORBCOMM has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.86%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08% ORBCOMM -7.71% -8.66% -3.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats B Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. The company has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

