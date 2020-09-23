Comparing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Exactus (NASDAQ:EXDI)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cronos Group and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 72.46 $1.17 billion $0.67 7.93 Exactus $350,000.00 10.56 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Volatility & Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its share price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cronos Group and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Exactus.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Exactus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

