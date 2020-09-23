Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Becton Dickinson and and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and 0 7 8 0 2.53 Penumbra 0 2 5 0 2.71

Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus target price of $281.93, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $231.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Penumbra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 3.75 $1.23 billion $11.68 19.16 Penumbra $547.41 million 13.48 $48.46 million $0.98 208.47

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Becton Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and 5.30% 14.19% 5.86% Penumbra 2.02% 1.25% 0.95%

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Penumbra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

