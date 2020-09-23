Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Compugen by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Compugen by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.