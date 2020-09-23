Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Truist boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

CPSI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,353. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

