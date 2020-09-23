Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Comstock Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 44,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

