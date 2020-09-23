Conceal Price Reaches $0.0899 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Conceal has a market cap of $819,425.54 and approximately $68,790.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,520.20 or 1.00185298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00642807 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.01323001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00110602 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,348,577 coins and its circulating supply is 9,117,109 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

