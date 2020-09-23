Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 3,926,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,889,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Conduent alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Conduent by 332.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.