ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 634,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,762. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. As a group, analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

