Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,534.98 or 0.99981019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00166884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

