Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 217,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). Consol Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Consol Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

