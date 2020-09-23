Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Hits $13.84 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. Constellation has a market cap of $13.84 million and $137,119.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.04322232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

