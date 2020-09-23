Content Value Network Market Cap Hits $4.51 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $1.92 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

