ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.53 million and $44,891.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00028840 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00756012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

