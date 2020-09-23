Contentos (COS) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $943,114.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.47 or 0.04368028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,127,638 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

