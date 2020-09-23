Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products."

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 62,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,312. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Continental will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

