CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,719.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $47,719.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00583284 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.01596209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

