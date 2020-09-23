Contrasting Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astrotech and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanterix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quanterix has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk and Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanterix has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% Quanterix -73.39% -35.42% -25.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Quanterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 24.49 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Quanterix $56.73 million 16.96 -$40.80 million ($1.63) -20.75

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Summary

Quanterix beats Astrotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its product portfolio include MMS 1000, a small, low-power desktop mass spectrometer; OEM 1000, a mass spectrometer component; MMS 2000, a gas monitor that provides precise, real-time measurement of specific chemicals in a process stream; and TRACER 1000, an explosives trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The Astral Images Corporation segment develops film restoration and enhancement software. This segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard; and Astral HSDR ICE, a solution, which automatically converts HDR content to SDR. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also develops SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

