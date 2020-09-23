Contrasting Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Avient alerts:

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rogers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avient and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Rogers 2.78% 9.35% 6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avient and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 0.82 $588.60 million $1.69 15.15 Rogers $898.26 million 2.12 $47.32 million $6.14 16.65

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Avient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avient and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rogers has a consensus price target of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Rogers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than Avient.

Risk & Volatility

Avient has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers beats Avient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in critical cushioning, sealing, and vibration management applications for the portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, rail, footwear, and printing end markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, pressure-sensitive tapes, and automotive applications. It provides its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, DSP, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated busbars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. It sells its ceramic substrate materials and micro-channel coolers under the curamik name; and busbars under the ROLINX name. The Other segment provides elastomer components for applications in the ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. It offers its elastomer components under the NITROPHYL and ENDUR names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.