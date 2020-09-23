Contrasting Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and B2Gold (OTCMKTS:BTG)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

This table compares Gold Reserve and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $1.60 million 113.06 -$13.15 million N/A N/A B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.98 $293.38 million $0.14 47.29

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -2.56% -2.52% B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Reserve and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.