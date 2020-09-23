Contrasting Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFASY)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.97% 13.85% 7.71% Gafisa -4.50% -2.66% -0.72%

81.6% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lennar and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 6 12 0 2.67 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar currently has a consensus target price of $77.68, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Gafisa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Gafisa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $22.26 billion 1.12 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.91 Gafisa $101.48 million 0.99 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennar beats Gafisa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

