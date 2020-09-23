Contrasting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

73.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 4 7 10 0 2.29 Truist Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.45, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $45.68, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 19.70% 11.82% 1.07% Truist Financial 17.32% 8.07% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 1.96 $6.91 billion $4.34 8.20 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.33 $3.22 billion $4.37 8.30

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats U.S. Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

