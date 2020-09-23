ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.32. ConturaEnergyInc . shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 3,699 shares traded.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 367,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

