Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.10. Converge Technology Solutions shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 1,395,563 shares.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$2.35 to C$2.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

