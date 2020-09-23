Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.0933 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Cortex has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $4.74 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.34 or 0.04428850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034372 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

