COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.0379

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. COTI has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01473989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00203371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.