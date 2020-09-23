Couchain Price Up 15% Over Last Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Couchain has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $8,553.77 and $1,323.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.04379255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,629,154,901 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

