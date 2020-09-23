Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Countplus’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.
About Countplus
