Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

