Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

ETR:1COV traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.24 ($52.05). 1,137,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

