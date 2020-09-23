Craneware plc (CRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on December 15th

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) declared a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,605 ($20.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 million and a P/E ratio of 28.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,679.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.52. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

