Cred Price Tops $0.0176 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Cred has a market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

