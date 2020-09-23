Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFYA. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.45. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 747.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 675,551 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth about $15,358,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

