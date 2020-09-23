Credits Trading Up 52.9% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, LBank, CoinBene and Tidex. Credits has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $60,449.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io, Mercatox, WazirX, Tidex, LBank, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

