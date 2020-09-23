Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $263,650.45 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRSP stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 490,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,411. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 193.07 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

