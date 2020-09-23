Critical Analysis: Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) and NexGen Energy (OTCMKTS:NXE)

Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abtech and NexGen Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $570,000.00 4.78 -$3.79 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -33.40

Abtech has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Abtech and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -825.89% N/A -617.65% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Volatility & Risk

Abtech has a beta of -4.46, indicating that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abtech and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Abtech

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

