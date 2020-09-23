Critical Comparison: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and NYSE:SLQT (OTCMKTS:SLQT)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allianz and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.73% 8.78% 0.66% NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allianz and NYSE:SLQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 5 2 0 2.29 NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

NYSE:SLQT has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Allianz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allianz and NYSE:SLQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $159.47 billion 0.51 $8.86 billion N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million 6.48 $81.15 million ($0.16) -132.44

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Summary

Allianz beats NYSE:SLQT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

